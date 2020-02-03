Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Aircraft not following the heading

  1. Today, 09:09 PM #1
    Stanley777's Avatar
    Stanley777
    Stanley777 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Posts
    177

    Default Aircraft not following the heading

    Hi everyone,

    I have discovered a heading issue with FS2020.

    Let's say that I am flying an aircraft VFR -- so I am adjusting the heading by myself, although I am using autopilot. Let's also assume that I am flying in perfect weather. If I set the heading to 90 degrees, for example, then once the aircraft has assumed the direction of that heading according to the avionics display in the plane, then on the VFR map, the direction is clearly less that 90 degrees -- it's somewhat less, perhaps 85 degrees. If I set the heading to 180 degrees, the plane eventually acquires about 175 degrees. In short, if I set the heading to x degrees, the plane eventually settles on (x-5) degrees.

    I had been flying the Airbus A320neo when I noticed this. I then tried flying the Cessna Citation CJ4, and I obtained the same result. The direction of flight does not match the heading set on the aircraft.

    Does anyone know please what is going on?

    Thank you.

    Stanley
    Intel Core i7-9700K CPU @ 3.60 GHz | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 | Dell U2717D monitor | Thrustmaster T.Flight Stick X
    Total available graphics memory: 24534 MB; Dedicated video memory: 8192 MB; System video memory: 0 MB; Shared system memory: 16342 MB
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:40 PM #2
    sfojimbo
    sfojimbo is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    42

    Default

    Is it possible that in your location the compass variation is -5°?

    Or do Garmin flight control systems take care of that?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Default De Havilland Beaver No Heading Bug--How to Set Heading for Autopilot
    By rspaans in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 03-02-2020, 04:38 PM
  2. Heading indicator heading bug
    By chuckieinoz in forum Air Manager Support
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-21-2015, 05:52 PM
  3. True heading instead magnetic heading
    By sandokan in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 02-14-2007, 05:50 AM
  4. Another True Heading/Magnetic Heading Question
    By lasindi in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-10-2003, 11:58 AM
  5. Archer heading Select and heading bugs
    By JAYSON in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-27-2002, 05:07 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules