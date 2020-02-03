Thread: Aircraft not following the heading

Aircraft not following the heading
Hi everyone,
I have discovered a heading issue with FS2020.
Let's say that I am flying an aircraft VFR -- so I am adjusting the heading by myself, although I am using autopilot. Let's also assume that I am flying in perfect weather. If I set the heading to 90 degrees, for example, then once the aircraft has assumed the direction of that heading according to the avionics display in the plane, then on the VFR map, the direction is clearly less that 90 degrees -- it's somewhat less, perhaps 85 degrees. If I set the heading to 180 degrees, the plane eventually acquires about 175 degrees. In short, if I set the heading to x degrees, the plane eventually settles on (x-5) degrees.
I had been flying the Airbus A320neo when I noticed this. I then tried flying the Cessna Citation CJ4, and I obtained the same result. The direction of flight does not match the heading set on the aircraft.
Does anyone know please what is going on?
Thank you.
Stanley
Intel Core i7-9700K CPU @ 3.60 GHz | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 | Dell U2717D monitor | Thrustmaster T.Flight Stick X
Total available graphics memory: 24534 MB; Dedicated video memory: 8192 MB; System video memory: 0 MB; Shared system memory: 16342 MB
