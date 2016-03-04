Hi Everybody,

It looks like I found the issue with the audio surges. It turned out to be Realtek effects causing the issue, so that's been corrected.

I also have my camera setup where the flight deck will change brightness based on the light picked up. It adds an additional bit of realism to the recordings.

I think that does it, I may run a few more short flights on the side to check a few things.... But I think we are ready to go live.