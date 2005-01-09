Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Lockheed Lodestars

    Aircraft designed by Milton Shupe, gauges by Scott Thomas and Ken Mitchell, textures by Rachael Whiteford, Stuart Cox, Andre Reimers, Mark Rogers, Flight Model by Tom Falley and Sounds by Nigel Richards.

    1. Lodestar C57 BOAC 1945 over Victoria Falls, out of Livingstone, Rhodesia (FLLI).
    Paint by Willy McCoy.
    2. Lodestar C57 RAF Middle East out of RAF Khormaksar, Aden, Yemen (OYAA).
    Paint by Rachael"Firekitten" Whiteford.
    3. Lodestar C-57 RAF Transport out of Wheelus AB, Tripoli, Libya (HLLM).
    Paint by Stuart Cox.
    4. Lodestar C-60A Aero Africaine 1945 out of Algiers, Algeria (DAAG).
    Paint by Andre Reimers.
    5. Lodestar C-60A Goodtime Gal Rachael down at Holloman AB New Mexico (KHMN).
    Paint by Rachael "Firekitten" Whiteford.
    6. Lodestar C-60A Deta 1949 off from Beira, Mozambique (FQBR).
    Paint by Andre Reimers.
    7. Lodestar C-60A KLM W. Indies Div. 1943 out of Philipsburg, Sint Maarten (TNCM).
    Paint by Maarten Brouwer.
    8. Lodestar C-60A Pennsylvania RR Freight 1940s off from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (KCXY).
    Paint by Manuele Villa.
    9. Lodestar 18-07 Sabena 1941 down at Ostend, Belgium (EBOS).
    Paint by Andre Reimers.
    10. Lodestar L18 Alaska Star 1943 out of Anchorage, Alaska (PANC).
    Paint by Jorge Fernandez.
    More in the Reply . . . .
    Larry
    11. Lodestar L18-07 Kar-Air Oy 1953 out of Ivalo, Finland (EFIV).
    Paint by Andre Reimers.
    12. Lodestar L18-08 Continental 1950s out of Denver, Colorado (KDEN).
    Paint by Wayne Tudor.
    13. Lodestar L18-07 National 1951 down at Washington, DC (KDCA).
    Paint by Gary Harper.
    14. Lodestar L18 Panair do Brasil 1940s approaching Rio de Janeiro, Brasil (SBRJ).
    Paint by Willy McCoy.
    15. Lodestar L18 TWA 1944 down at Idlewild, New York, NY (KIDL now KJFK).
    Paint by Willy McCoy.
    16. Lodestar L18 Santa Fe Skyway 1940s out of Santa Fe, New Mexico (KSAF).
    Paint by Willy McCoy.
    17. Lodestar L18 Pan American Grace Airways 1940s out of La Paz, Bolivia (SLLP).
    Paint by Willy McCoy.
    18. Lodestar L18-08 Trans Canada Airlines 1947 out of Vancouver, Canada (CYVR).
    Paint by Jeremy "rallymodeller" Oreskovich.
    19. Lodestar L18 Pan American Airways 1940s out of Honolulu, Hawaii (PHNL).
    Paint by Willy McCoy.
    20. Lodestar L18 Western Air Lines 1940s out of Butte, Montana (KBTM).
    Paint by Willy McCoy.
    Larry
    Very nice collection of Lodestars Larry! It just doesn't get any better when you are flying Milton Shupe's work! I have the Lockheed PV2 Harpoon and the Howard 500 aircraft, both Shupe quality!

    Enjoy Larry! Glad you showed them off to us, they are very worthy of that!

    Rick
