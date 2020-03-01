Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: It's been awhile since flying this Bad Boy!

  1. Today, 06:26 PM #1
    Downwind66
    Default It's been awhile since flying this Bad Boy!

    I was just looking for a nice relaxing flight from Savannah, Georgia to Charleston, SC some 80 miles away! Just the takeoff alone will take away your senses, but it was nice to cruise level. Okay, time to relax a bit. With only 80 miles to fly with an indicated cruise of 280 KIAS, with a setting of 45" MP and 2200 RPM, the relaxing flight would not take long! Soon, it was time to go down the checklist to make this a sucessful flight, nerves starting to get on edge! I like about 115-120 KIAS on final, just before reaching the runway edge. The P51 was starting to gain airspeed on me, no time to panic now, just deal with it, just a slight balloon up, not going to ruin this landing! The P51 just settled in enough for me to manage a nice wheel landing! Not the best in the world but acceptable!

    Here he/she is before the landing, and it still looks the same afterwards! Whew!
    Rick
  2. Today, 07:19 PM #2
    mrzippy
    Nice plane, Rick! One of my favorites for doing a barrel roll just after wheels up on takeoff!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
  3. Today, 08:02 PM #3
    NMLW
    That one will straighten out your spine for sure! Nice one to have fun with Rick.
    Larry
