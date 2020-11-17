Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Issue with flying straight (AP, A320)

  1. Today, 02:48 PM #1
    fly235
    fly235 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Posts
    1

    Default Issue with flying straight (AP, A320)

    Dear Simmers,

    I've reinstalled the whole game today since this problem makes MF2020 really unplayable for me.
    Flying with Thrustmaster Hotas X, using flightplan, IFS and AP on the A320 always starts to get into a yaw banking to the left or right with the (auto) rudder active to the right or left respectively to counter it. It looks like having side winds of 40knots but to test I set the weather to fine and still the same.

    When departing or taxiing I can control the Thrustmaster's rudder nicely and all looks pretty good calibrated, but during flights the yaw gets heavier and heavier...

    Any clues? I don't have drivers for this joystick installed since I can use M$-Windows joystick calibration tool just fine. I'm wondering this has anything todo with the AP maybe?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:18 PM #2
    jfitler's Avatar
    jfitler
    jfitler is online now First Class Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Honolulu, HI
    Posts
    70

    Default

    I have what sounds like the same issue. With a simple heading hold AP flight configuration, I can't get the aircraft anywhere near the desired heading, wings are banked left 15-20° (a/c is not turning, though), and, on the external view, you can see the rudder kicked hard left.

    My joystick (a tried and true Sidewinder) doesn't have anything to do with the scenario.

    As of two updates ago I now see this problem regularly on what used to be my go-to "reliable" aircraft (Caravan, Baron, Kingair). The autopilot (awful to begin with) seems to have taken a huge step backwards.

    Winds, aircraft loading and balance are not factors, either.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: BARON_AP3.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 178.4 KB  ID: 224073
    Last edited by jfitler; Today at 06:21 PM.
    i7-7700K 4.20GHz
    MSI Z-270A Pro Series MB
    32Gb 2400MHz DDR4 RAM
    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8Gb
    WDC WDS240G1G01 240Gb SSD
    Toshiba DT01ACA100 1Tb HDD
    Seagate OneTouch 1Tb SSD
    Seagate BUP 5Tb HDD
    2 LG 4k 32" displays
    Microsoft X05-63895 Sidewinder joystick
    Logitech M325 mouse
    Costco 14993BLK4E XL series folding chair
    ACCO Model 40 stapler
    Rubbermaid MFG295600 plastic rubbish bin
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Flying on AP
    By johnyyz in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-17-2020, 08:54 AM
  2. Flying Straight and Level
    By mat900 in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 10-08-2013, 02:18 AM
  3. Unable to use the PSS A320 AP
    By Walouigi in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 04-17-2009, 10:24 AM
  4. Marciano A320 panel. How to couple AP with FP??
    By Gatwick in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 02-17-2004, 01:40 PM
  5. ~ F-16 - Straight up.... and straight back down again! ~
    By steve7fm in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 04-20-2003, 12:01 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules