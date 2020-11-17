Thread: Issue with flying straight (AP, A320)

I have what sounds like the same issue. With a simple heading hold AP flight configuration, I can't get the aircraft anywhere near the desired heading, wings are banked left 15-20° (a/c is not turning, though), and, on the external view, you can see the rudder kicked hard left.
My joystick (a tried and true Sidewinder) doesn't have anything to do with the scenario.
As of two updates ago I now see this problem regularly on what used to be my go-to "reliable" aircraft (Caravan, Baron, Kingair). The autopilot (awful to begin with) seems to have taken a huge step backwards.
Winds, aircraft loading and balance are not factors, either.
Last edited by jfitler; Today at 06:21 PM.
i7-7700K 4.20GHz
MSI Z-270A Pro Series MB
32Gb 2400MHz DDR4 RAM
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8Gb
WDC WDS240G1G01 240Gb SSD
Toshiba DT01ACA100 1Tb HDD
Seagate OneTouch 1Tb SSD
Seagate BUP 5Tb HDD
2 LG 4k 32" displays
Microsoft X05-63895 Sidewinder joystick
Logitech M325 mouse
Costco 14993BLK4E XL series folding chair
ACCO Model 40 stapler
Rubbermaid MFG295600 plastic rubbish bin
Bookmarks