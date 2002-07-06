Thread: Frustrated MSFS2020

I've been leaving MSFS2020 sit for a week while I spent my time in Xplane11.
Just made two perfect flights of 50 miles with a perfect ILS approach.
Decide to try the same flight in 2020.
When I started it up it downloaded the latest1+ Terabyte update.
Loaded up a King Air C90 with the exact flight plan I had in X.
Plane followed the nav course, but offset to the line.
When it came to approach, the plane did the decent but was way off to the left of the runway.
Thought it was the plane, try the A320Neo. Same flight plan same ILS.
followed track to within 20 miles and then suddenly did a dive left and crashed!
Just isn't right...
back to Xplane11
Bookmarks