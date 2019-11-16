Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Question about buying from xbox for pc.

  Today, 10:42 AM
    kfli
    Default Question about buying from xbox for pc.

    Hi Everyone

    As I wasn't sure if my pc could handle the new sim I went for the option of buying a game pass for xbox for pc. It turns out that it runs quite well (and I'm sure even better with an upgrade from 8 to 16 GB) so I now want to buy it. On game pass I couldn't download and install without first encrypting the destination drive. My question is: will I have any problems after buying it if I go ahead and remove the encryption? I used Vera Crypt to do the encryption.
  Today, 11:06 AM
    daspinall
    Default

    I bought mine in MS Store clicked to download it installed and that was that.... no prompts for encryption of the drive
  Today, 11:20 AM
    g7rta
    Default

    Encryption? I’ve never done that. No problems here. Maybe it’s something to do with your drive?

    Regards
    Steve
  Today, 12:35 PM
    tiger1962
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by g7rta View Post
    Encryption? I’ve never done that. No problems here. Maybe it’s something to do with your drive?
    It is to do with the drive, earlier this year I had to change a couple of BIOS settings to enable UEFI and disk encryption before I could update Windows 10 to version 2004.
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
