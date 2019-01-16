When I was learning to fly RW, couldn't wait to get out of these cramped up Cessna 150/152's! Need to get my hands on one of those larger Cessna 172's! Well, that happened and it wasn't as big a "step up" that I had imagined! They both had their +'s and -'s!! And The 172 cost me extra money in rental that I really shouldn't have been spending! Oh well, that was long ago! Today, I really do enjoy flying (flight sim that is) the Cessna 150! It's taught many of us well and is still providing enjoyment to those who own them!

Rick