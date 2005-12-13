I have been trying without success to remove the beacontower01 object from my local airport. It just doesn't exist there in real life. Using ADE, I high lite the object, right click for the menu, select "Delete", and it disappears from the AFCAD. I save the file and compile it. I go back to FSX and the airport and the beacon is still there. Can default FS scenery objects be deleted, and if so, what have I been doing incorrectly?