Deleting default FS objects
I have been trying without success to remove the beacontower01 object from my local airport. It just doesn't exist there in real life. Using ADE, I high lite the object, right click for the menu, select "Delete", and it disappears from the AFCAD. I save the file and compile it. I go back to FSX and the airport and the beacon is still there. Can default FS scenery objects be deleted, and if so, what have I been doing incorrectly?
