Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Cd1 in the drive

  1. Today, 10:31 AM #1
    Miahflyer
    Miahflyer is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    8

    Exclamation Cd1 in the drive

    Hi, I went for the boxed (CD) version of msfs 2020 and the CD1 has to be in the drive whenever I want to play. I a lot of you folks
    can remember that the earlier version of ( I think Flight Simulator 2004) Microsoft Flight Simulator was configured to play like this
    -keeping the cd1 in the drive and indeed there was no download versions so every body used to keep cd1 in the drive. But somebody
    created a small line of code or program whatever you call it) which you place somewhere in the fs9 exe.file and the system would not
    ask for the cd1. That is why I am wondering if any clever people have done anything this for msfs 2020. If anybody happens to find something to replace cd in the drive please share it
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:52 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    724

    Default

    I understand you can create an ISO file of disc 1 so that you don’t have to keep the disc in the drive. I don’t know exactly how you do it though but no doubt someone else here will be able to help.

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:45 AM #3
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,064

    Default

    https://forum.aerosoft.com/index.php...ed-every-time/
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Compressing Drive Space on Hard Drive
    By Ragtopjohnny in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 10-23-2007, 12:33 PM
  2. Moving FS9 from C:drive to D: drive?
    By kingnorris in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-13-2007, 03:34 PM
  3. Runnig FS2004 on second hard drive, drive D
    By dandivine in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 09-04-2006, 02:04 PM
  4. i decided ill keep this spywared drive and protect myself on a new hard drive?
    By flightsimmer747 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 02-18-2005, 07:30 PM
  5. Extracting files from CD1 FS9
    By hprass in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 02-29-2004, 12:26 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules