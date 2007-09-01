Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Correct installation process

  1. Today, 06:59 AM #1
    jparnold's Avatar
    jparnold
    jparnold is offline Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Blue Mountains, Australia
    Posts
    439

    Default Correct installation process

    All I can find out is that if you want to have the installation download process (from the MS site) install on a different drive to the C: drive ( I want to use my D: drive) I firstly need to change the drive where apps are installed from C: to D: -

    (for Windows 10) press the Windows and I keys then select SYSTEM > STORAGE > CHANGE WHERE NEW CONTENT IS SAVED then select NEW APPS WILL SAVE TO and select D:.

    Firstly is that correct to ensure the download will install to my D: drive?

    Secondly are there any other things I need to do as I intend to purchase and start the download just before I go to bed?

    Thanks
    Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
    Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
    Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
    Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:25 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    723

    Default

    Hi JP, the installation process is quite easy. If you want to install it to your second drive you don’t have to do anything in Windows. I don’t know which version of MSFS you are planning on buying but you should always download the standard version.
    Assuming you’ve bought & paid for the sim, whether you’ve bought the standard, deluxe or premium deluxe...
    download the “standard version” then download the “digital ownership”
    next.. launch the sim & it will ask where you would like the main stuff installing.. here you can browse to your second drive (D drive)
    you then have to wait the 2 or 3 hours (or however long it takes) to download and install the main part.
    Once it’s eventually done and the main menu appears, to into the “content manager” & select everything. Again, you maybe waiting again while it downloads the rest of it.
    If you’ve bought the deluxe or premium versions then all the extra content is installed automatically.
    Hope this helps

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:27 AM #3
    dogdish
    dogdish is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Posts
    1,087

    Default

    That's what I did, change Windows to install Apps onto D: (Will create a few folders there.)

    Then when you install MSFS, watch for the prompt of where it installs, be sure to specify D: also.

    After installing MSFS, you will probably want to change where the cache saves to in the settings.
    Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. My new program installation process.
    By CaptJR in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-09-2007, 10:13 AM
  2. WW2 RAF training process
    By EMAPhil in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 02-16-2005, 03:12 PM
  3. fs9.exe wont stop.process still alive
    By pradory in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-31-2003, 02:58 PM
  4. Captain sim has the worst reg. process ever
    By bricktop2982 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-23-2003, 01:55 PM
  5. End process, WinXP Home
    By Squitters in forum FS2002
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 04-12-2003, 12:58 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules