Thread: Correct installation process

That's what I did, change Windows to install Apps onto D: (Will create a few folders there.)
Then when you install MSFS, watch for the prompt of where it installs, be sure to specify D: also.
After installing MSFS, you will probably want to change where the cache saves to in the settings.
