Further to my post with difficulty of flight yoke, I have answered my own post in as much as I had downloaded and installed latest Logitek drivers for Saitek Flight yoke Pro this it seems is what MSFS 2020 does not like, I uninstalled everything to do with Saitek flight yoke and started again, reinstalled Saiyek flight yoke but not the latest drivers from logitek all seemed to work fine now.