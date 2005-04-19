Hi Everybody,

Well, it looks like I have about 90% of the audio complete, I just need to add ground and the com radios/live ATC into the mix.

Daytime is starting to look good as well, may need to work on the sky color a bit more.

Not sure if you noticed during my short flight, the lighting in the deck actually changes brightness with the direction of the aircraft and the sun. Pretty Cool, but that effect is being done by my camera.

I think the quality is almost good enough for live flights.