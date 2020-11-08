Thread: Is the Premium version worth buying?

Is the Premium version worth buying?
I'm facing the buy decision next month. With all the 3rd party stuff that's available is it worth buying the Premium version from MS or better to do a custom set up on the Basic version? I'm content to begin with to just re-learn to fly the 152/172 in Basic although I would rather have the steam gauge versions but I can adjust. It just seems that you don't get a lot more for your money in Premium.
I'm also thinking Basic might download faster. Does anyone know about that?
Is there a way to upgrade? I haven't seen one.
I'm more likely to explore out of the way places rather than the big airports you get with Premium at least for quite some time. So I guess the real question is what are the advantages and disadvantages?
Thanks in advance for your opinions.
Flap faster their gaining on us.
