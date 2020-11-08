Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Is the Premium version worth buying?

  1. Today, 04:36 AM #1
    Raven Flight's Avatar
    Raven Flight
    Raven Flight is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Location
    Olympia Washington
    Posts
    8

    Default Is the Premium version worth buying?

    I'm facing the buy decision next month. With all the 3rd party stuff that's available is it worth buying the Premium version from MS or better to do a custom set up on the Basic version? I'm content to begin with to just re-learn to fly the 152/172 in Basic although I would rather have the steam gauge versions but I can adjust. It just seems that you don't get a lot more for your money in Premium.

    I'm also thinking Basic might download faster. Does anyone know about that?

    Is there a way to upgrade? I haven't seen one.

    I'm more likely to explore out of the way places rather than the big airports you get with Premium at least for quite some time. So I guess the real question is what are the advantages and disadvantages?

    Thanks in advance for your opinions.


    Flap faster their gaining on us.
    Liquid cooled, Intel i7-10700K, NVIDIA 3070, G.Skill Ram 16GB, 1TB M.2 NVME. Z490 MB Loads of Christmas lights.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:47 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    721

    Default

    Is the Premium Deluxe version worth having? I think so, you may not use the extra aircraft or visit all the places yourself.

    Check out one of the many videos online, like this one..
    https://youtu.be/QhyC3yxm7EU
    It’s clearly a few months old (& slightly out of date now) but it’s still a good one.

    As for download times..l it all depends on your internet connection. I have downloaded the premium deluxe version several times. If I do it in the early hours, it takes around two hours or less for me (I have 200mbps) but for some it takes much longer.
    No doubt the standard version will be a little quicker but it’ll be minimal.

    If you buy the standard version but then decide to upgrade later (yes, you can upgrade to deluxe or premium deluxe) it will actually cost you more than if you’d bought that version originally.
    Hope this helps you decide.

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:06 AM #3
    cianpars
    cianpars is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bristol, uk.
    Posts
    3,000

    Default

    Experience has always told me that if I buy the cheaper version of anything, I always end up wishing I hadn't, especially with CPUs and GPUs. I therefore bought the premium deluxe edition and am glad that I did. Compared with the money I spent on my PC upgrades, the cost difference is is marginal.
    Ryzen™ 7 2700, AM4, Zen+ 8 Core 16 thread
    Nvidia 3070 Founders edition 16 Gig RAM - Windows 10
    MSFS 2020 Premium Deluxe Edition
    Resolution 1920 x 1080
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Worth getting premium just for heathrow and 787? Cheaper payware versions coming?
    By iainso in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-11-2020, 05:16 AM
  2. TrackIR 3 - Worth buying? Do I need the pro version? Should I buy vector expansion?
    By sofakng in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 04-22-2005, 05:35 PM
  3. A Must Read Article - Anyone Buying or Thinking of Buying A Video Card
    By TheFlightMan in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 24
    Last Post: 08-29-2004, 01:35 AM
  4. Is it worth buying?
    By DanDan in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-06-2002, 08:14 PM
  5. is buying this CPU worth it?
    By Gaz in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-02-2002, 02:09 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules