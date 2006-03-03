Thread: Where Can I Buy FS 2020 ?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Where Can I Buy FS 2020 ?

    TomG628
    Jul 2013
    40

    Hi,
    I'm planning on buying FS 2020 Premium Deluxe version by Christmas but when I did a search for places to buy I keep getting the message that it is out of stock or unavailable including from Amazon. Any Ideas? Also, does it come in disk format or is it only download?
    Thanks. Tom
    loki
    Mar 2005
    Getting warmer now
    8,325

    Unless you are in Europe or Australia, maybe one or two other places, it is only available online. The options are direct from Microsoft through the Microsoft Store or through Steam.
