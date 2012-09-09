Has anybody had the same problem as me, the flight yoke worked fine first time but after that it just puts me in a spin, have gone into sensitivity menu and tried all manner of sensitivities in that menu as I move the yoke the dot that shows movement is perfectly fine, but when I go into training and I start to move the yoke either left or right at first it seems to do nothing then as I get to about 5 degrees it looks as though its going to work properly then as I move it slightly more all of a sudden it goes hard over and it dose not matter whether I go left or right it dose the same thing, I am at a loss to know how to correct this, can anybody help.