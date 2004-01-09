Thread: Distant airport texturing

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Hi Guys,

    When approaching some of my airports in clear weather, a white blotch suddenly appears on the ground in the distance and which then very unrealistically, gets filled with the related textures as one gets closer.

    The most obvious way of decreasing this problem is to mask it as much as possible by decreasing the visual distance via e.g. weather, but is there any structural way of increasing the distance at which these still untextured airports appear ? E.g. in the FS9.cfg file ?

    Could this problem somehow be texture mipmap related ?

    Looking forward to any reactions/solutions.

    Hans
    I have always gotten that for add-on airports, especially those with custom ground textures since using FS9. I just accepted it as "oh well got to live with it". I would definitely be interested to see if somebody has a solution for this one.
