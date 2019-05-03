Thread: Japan's Spaceport!

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Japan's Spaceport!

    CTarana45
    In Fs98 and Golden Wings, The Japanese Spaceport!

    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Fs98 Golden Wings - Tanegashima Space Center.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 212.2 KB  ID: 224057  
    darrenvox
    do you wonder if theres a real world no fly zone!! i never knew japan had a spaceport
