Thread: Am I able to get active sky with x plane?

    flightsimJim
    Default Am I able to get active sky with x plane?

    How is the Xplane default weather engine?
    Active Sky for X-Plane is available here:

    https://store.flightsim.com/product/...active-sky-xp/
