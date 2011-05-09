I'm new to siming but not to foruming so I'll say hello. I've been watching and learning since the launch with lots of dithering about wants vs budget and got lucky on Cyber Monday. There is an inherent risk in ordering a computer. From the reviews it appears that statistically about 10% are defective or damaged upon receipt so I hope luck holds out. Purchased through Newegg with credit card just in case. I'll report on how that adventure goes as it develops.
I flew Cessna 152 and 172's VFR when I was in college which was too many years ago think about. Then life happened and flying is an expensive hobby. What else can I say. By the time I had the money I also had a medical condition and couldn't pass a flight physical so I took up sailing which is quite similar and expensive but I cured that by living on boat for 30 years and sailing the NW Inside Passage.
In many ways this seems more complicated than flying a real light plane in VFR conditions except that if you screw up you don't die. There are a hundred variables just deciding on what rig to buy or build. I intended to build but found this one which is close enough for government work already built with a NVIDIA 3070 card you can't buy anywhere. I basically bought the box to get the card and at the same price as the separately purchased parts.
By the way I lived in Seattle before moving to Olympia so all those beautiful pictures in the MS videos are my old back yard. I'll sign off for now and check back in with lots of questions as things develop.
Liquid Cooled, i7-10700K, NVIDIA 3070, 16K G.Skill Ram, 1 Tb NVME M.2
