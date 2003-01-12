I have copied all FSX files from old PC to new ASUS ROG.

But, I cannot run FSX on the new PC. The error message has to do with DirectX compatibilty.

Both PCs have DirectX 12, and FSX still runs on the old PC.

Any thoughts as to what can be done.

BTW, the ROG has no DVD drive to reload FSX.

also, FS 2020 does not meet my expectations.

Thanks,

Ron

[email protected]