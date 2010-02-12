Looking for an ATC radar with a map that shows the positions of AI Traffic (and your own aircraft) preferably having a map displaying them as opposed to a TCAS style system. I have many new AI packages installed for my local RAF Base and airports, and would be great to do some flight tracking on my old laptop running over a network. Especially after giving the default AI some real world callsigns!

Freeware is good, but I could fork out some cash

Happy simming guys.