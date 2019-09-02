First, this is a great add-on for your environment textures in FS9.

https://www.togaprojects.com/freewares

If you have used this before and thought it doesn't seem to make much difference sometimes, best to read on.

I've found the interface can be a little buggy.
It does work but it doesn't work properly if you try to load all the texture options at once.
I'm talking about the screen below.
I have everything here selected as "On" and ready to be sent to FS9:



If you select "On" for everything, I found the program doesn't work properly and not all textures will be applied.
To get around this, I only apply one texture at a time and turn the rest of the options to "Off."
It may work fine if you set to "On" 2 or 3 or 4 textures, I'm not sure, never tested it.
It's simple enough to just apply one set of textures at a time so this is what I stick too.

When things don't work properly, you will get something like the screen below and then the program will just disappear/crash.
In this case, all your textures have almost certainly NOT been applied and sent to FS9.



To be certain things have worked and the textures have applied correctly, you need to see the screen below with "Install complete" confirmation.
Now your Envtex textures will be displayed correctly in FS9.



If everyone tells me they have no issues, this will be the end of the FS9 Myth Busting series! lol