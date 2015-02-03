How do you enter the code of an airport in the Direct To option for the Beech Baron?
If I want to enter KJFK, EGLL or LFPG, is dialing the 4 letters with the FMS knob the only solution?
Hope there is some easier way... Thanks in advance
J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
Dell XPS,8930, I-7 9700, 32GB DD4,
512 SSD, 2TB HD, 6GB GeForce GTX 1660
