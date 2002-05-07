Hi, I am rebuilding an old Frasca simulator, which came with a Simkits RSC (Radio Stack Controller) card. The Simkits autopilot, transponder and audio units plug into it. I cannot get the autopilot display to show anything. The buttons seem to work, but the LCD does not show anything. The audio and transponder units work fine. The RSC is the new 64bit version and I am running Windows 10. The RSC link software shows everything connecting fine.
Simkit support has replied to my emails, but more for asking questions and not providing any troubleshooting steps. I don't know if the card is bad, if the port is bad or if the software is not working properly.
Does anybody have any experience with these devices?
Thanks in advance

Horst