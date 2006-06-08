So, planned a flight from KSEA to KSAN in the A320NX (Fly By Wire)

Route:
KSEA
NUSME
BEAVE
KSAN

I pass BEAVE and ATC asks me to drop down to 15,000. Eventually they give me clearance to ILS 9Y at KSAN via the GATTO transition. I select that in the MCDU and it takes me ALL THE WAY BACK TO BEAVE???

I this thing crazy?
Is ATC WAY too late in giving me clearance (they did it about 67 miles out, which seems normal)?
Am I doing something wrong?

See screenshots.
Name: 1.JPG Views: 50 Size: 40.6 KB
Name: 2.JPG Views: 29 Size: 57.2 KB
Name: 3.JPG Views: 29 Size: 18.6 KB
Name: 4.JPG Views: 29 Size: 22.6 KB