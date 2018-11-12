Hi everyone,

I am having intermittent trouble with the "selected heading mode" when flying the Airbus A320neo.

Let's say that I am using autopilot, but just doing VFR flying. In other words, I don't have a flight plan laid in and I am just flying around steering the aircraft by myself (but, as I say, with the autopilot engaged).

I know the difference between "managed heading mode" and "selected heading mode," and I know how to switch between the two.

The problem is that the aircraft does not always respond right away, and it doesn't always seem to settle on the heading that I put into the heading knob.

Have I explained the issue well enough? Does anyone please know what is going on?

Thank you.

Stanley