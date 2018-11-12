Heading setting on Airbus A320neo
Hi everyone,
I am having intermittent trouble with the "selected heading mode" when flying the Airbus A320neo.
Let's say that I am using autopilot, but just doing VFR flying. In other words, I don't have a flight plan laid in and I am just flying around steering the aircraft by myself (but, as I say, with the autopilot engaged).
I know the difference between "managed heading mode" and "selected heading mode," and I know how to switch between the two.
The problem is that the aircraft does not always respond right away, and it doesn't always seem to settle on the heading that I put into the heading knob.
Have I explained the issue well enough? Does anyone please know what is going on?
Thank you.
Stanley
Intel Core i7-9700K CPU @ 3.60 GHz | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 | Dell U2717D monitor | Thrustmaster T.Flight Stick X
Total available graphics memory: 24534 MB; Dedicated video memory: 8192 MB; System video memory: 0 MB; Shared system memory: 16342 MB
