Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Handley Page Dart Herald

  1. Today, 04:21 PM #1
    cowbananas
    cowbananas is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Posts
    23

    Default Handley Page Dart Herald

    Would anyone know where I can find a Handley Page Dart Herald (not AI) for FSX or FS9?
    I've looked everywhere without luck. If you have a link, that would be great. Thanks!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:34 PM #2
    f16jockey_2's Avatar
    f16jockey_2
    f16jockey_2 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Belgium
    Posts
    2,923

    Default

    https://cbfsim.co.uk/cbfs_lib/index.php?/category/5

    If not for the bubble on the cockpit, one would take it for an F-27.

    Wim
    Last edited by f16jockey_2; Today at 05:40 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:55 PM #3
    cowbananas
    cowbananas is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Posts
    23

    Default

    Wim, thank you very much. I must have missed seeing the zip icon on that page due to the jpegs.
    I'll download the file and see how it plays with FSX. Then I'll give it a coat of paint in ALIA colours.
    Thanks again!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Handley Page Dart Herald
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 04-05-2008, 07:55 PM
  2. Handley Page H.P.42
    By pistonpurist in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 05-22-2005, 01:18 AM
  3. Handley Page Herald Thunderstorm pics!
    By sanyok in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:32 AM
  4. Wanted... Handley Page Hampden WWII
    By datatrain in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-18-2004, 12:44 AM
  5. Handley Page Halifax or Wellington Bomber??
    By duir in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 02-28-2003, 07:37 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules