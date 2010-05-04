Hi there...

So, I've posted numerous times on this forum that my ND EC130 doesn't work in the rain - the glass in the VC goes solid black. Nemeth Designs has concluded that the Windshield Rain Textures haven't installed properly. So, can someone please guide me to what these files are called and their location? If I know what the offending files are then I can replace them with ones that work (for example on the ND AS350). Please, PLEASE, anyone with ideas come back to me via this forum or private message as I have been struggling with this for a few months now and it looks like ND aren't going to help.

Many thanks!

Ralie25