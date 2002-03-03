This flight is the first leg of what will be multiple stops throughout the country in the Longitude (not sure if I'll post screenshots of them all). For this leg we have a 7am departure out of a stormy Northeast Philadelphia as we head to Chicago Midway. Even with battling a strong headwind, with the speed of the Longitude we were able to land in Chicago in one hour and forty minutes.
Pulling off the ramp heading towards the runway as the rain begins to lighten up
Lined up on runway 24 as the sun begins to rise. Unfortunately I suffer from the grainy reflections from time to time as you can see in this picture
Climbing away from the clouds as we cross through central Pennsylvania
Unfortunately that cloud layer wasn't gone long and was with us for the remainder of the flight
Cruising at FL430
Speed brakes out as we descend on the PANGG 3 arrival
Breaking through the cloud layer. This is the first glimpse of snow covered ground I've seen in MSFS so I was pretty hyped
Short final for 31C with a nice view of downtown Chicago in the background
Good morning from the Windy City! We're just picking up a few more passengers and then heading out to our next destination
That's it for now, thanks for viewing!
