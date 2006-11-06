Here's one for you: I want to do flights with an aircraft that is invisible! In other words, to substitute a craft with a null object so that nothing is rendered except the environment. In that way I can composite my own 3D aircrafts over it as background for an animation. I tried using Earth Studio for this but it was horrendously slow; any tiny adjustment you make takes a few seconds to a half-minute to refresh the screen even with a good Internet connection. It's only a ten minute flight over I495 (from Jake's 58 Casino in Suffolk to The Unisphere in Flushing Meadow Park, a 35-mile trip.

If this is possible, I was wondering about the different camera views, specifically, can I make smooth changes in the camera angle and also keep the null (invisible object) as the camera's target? Can I toggle all the representative screen gauges off the screen during a flight?