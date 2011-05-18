Hello all! recently got the Qualitywings BAE146 and was flying an approach to learn the landing feel of the airplane and saw something ive never seen before in the sim. the sun was behind me and I noticed off to the right side of the airplane, the shadow! somehow Qualitywings managed to add the aircraft's shadow to the VC model and get it to show. my question is if Qualitywings can do it with the 146, how do we add the feature to the rest of the aircraft? namely ifly 737, PMDG 747/MD11, CS757, Airsimmer/wilco A320. it has to be possible somewhere.