Hi,
got amazing BAe 146 aircraft by Jon Murchison with Mathias Lieberecht panel. A real pleasure to fly and MANY thanks to the developers.
Just one question on the annoying Glide Slope Warning sound I get on landings even when bit under or above GS.
Have deleted the ev_glideslope sounds from both the aircraft sound file and FS sound file. Even have deleted the entry in sound.cfg:
///[GLIDESLOPE_WARNING_SOUND]
///filename=ev_glideslope
///flags=0
///viewpoint=1
///maximum_volume=9800
Also have tried different HSIs (with GS indications) in the panel.
BUT the Glide Slope warning always sounds?
Any idea what else I should delete/deactivate to get rid of this warning?
Thanks for any advise.
Peter