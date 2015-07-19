Hey Folks,

I have a problem using the mentioned two-add on together, because:

1. Carenado ATR 72-500 do not have Ground Power simulated, or APU build in.
2. GSX do not allow ANYTHING with working engines, to do.
3. GSX handles the ATR H mode start as running engine.

As you can deduce from these points, the battery will discharge during passengers boarding...
Do one of you knows any solluion for this problem?

Cheers:
Joe