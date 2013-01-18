Thread: at last it's a new dawn in flightsim word

at last it's a new dawn in flightsim word
Yes with the last update and forever tweaking the system this end, I can finally say the Joy factor is finally upon us..... I spent most of the weekend flying without any glitches and frustration levels down to zero...... Personally to get where we are today was worth all the pain and disappointment and so I can now sign off on the sim and enjoy flying again...... Every time I've flown this weekend I was amazed by the quality of the scenery in some parts of the world it's awesome and some parts are yet to be finished ..... they even fixed the laps o the 747-800 although now I'm having a love affair with the TBM ha
Photo out of icy Salt Lake for Reno
