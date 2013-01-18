Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: at last it's a new dawn in flightsim word

  1. Today, 08:47 AM #1
    daspinall
    daspinall is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    593
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default at last it's a new dawn in flightsim word

    Yes with the last update and forever tweaking the system this end, I can finally say the Joy factor is finally upon us..... I spent most of the weekend flying without any glitches and frustration levels down to zero...... Personally to get where we are today was worth all the pain and disappointment and so I can now sign off on the sim and enjoy flying again...... Every time I've flown this weekend I was amazed by the quality of the scenery in some parts of the world it's awesome and some parts are yet to be finished ..... they even fixed the laps o the 747-800 although now I'm having a love affair with the TBM ha

    Photo out of icy Salt Lake for Reno


    Click image for larger version.  Name: tbhiceweb.jpg  Views: 11  Size: 76.6 KB  ID: 224021
    Last edited by daspinall; Today at 08:51 AM.
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX Activation Last Word
    By usb777 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-18-2013, 09:42 PM
  2. Fame at last thank you flightsim.com re TEESSIDE UK
    By fsc_Dg in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-09-2006, 09:30 PM
  3. Just a word of thanks for the years of service from FlightSim
    By WillyMcCoy in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-18-2004, 01:40 PM
  4. The Last Last Concorde Flight
    By AC103010 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 11-20-2003, 05:17 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules