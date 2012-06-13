Hi
Installed the latest US patch and thought I would fly the tour NY to Washington. To my surprise, NW is not rendered as it did before, the big apple is a bunch of strange looking pyramids, the Hudson river is built of tiles, etc. Do you guys have the same issue?

note, I run the sim on a brand new computer, 2080Ti 32 gig of RAM and a i9-10900, everyting has worked smoothless so far on max settings.