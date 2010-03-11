Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Tierra del Fuego

    SAWL to SCQH flying across eastern Tierra Del Fuego at the south tip of South America. This part of Tierra del Fuego is a dry cool desert, rain shielded by the Andes to the west.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: TdF0.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 231.1 KB  ID: 224008   Click image for larger version.  Name: TdF1.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 279.6 KB  ID: 224009   Click image for larger version.  Name: TdF2.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 261.6 KB  ID: 224010  

    Click image for larger version.  Name: TdF3.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 265.7 KB  ID: 224011   Click image for larger version.  Name: TdF4.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 253.8 KB  ID: 224012   Click image for larger version.  Name: TdF5.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 212.7 KB  ID: 224013  

    Click image for larger version.  Name: TdF6.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 77.4 KB  ID: 224014   Click image for larger version.  Name: TdF7.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 214.3 KB  ID: 224015  
