I love using the g3000 with the TBM. ILS and GPS approaches are fun. The problem is with a missed approach. I'll call in the missed approach to ATP and get the response to return to the transition fix for a retry. Going to the flight plan screen, I'll click on that waypoint, then "Direct to " in the upper left corner of the screen. The approach map shows a thin purple vector line back to the transition fix. Bit the aircraft juist follows the original approach course from the beginning, no matter what I do. I sure wish there was a Microsoft version of the G 3000 manual... Any ideas?