Thread: New issue appearing with 1.11.6.0

  Today, 06:11 PM #1
    Apr 2010
    Honolulu, HI
    Default New issue appearing with 1.11.6.0

    Since the most recent update, I now have the following issue.

    When locking on to a heading with the autopilot, the aircraft will immediately assume approximately a 15° bank to the left. The rudder control surface will also show a deflection to the left. The aircraft will continue (awkwardly) to follow the selected heading setting, but with the wings banked to the left. This is independent of weather (no crosswinds) and disabling the p-factor and torque realism settings makes no difference. Aircraft is also completely in balance load-wise.

    Disabling the autopilot causes the control surfaces to center and the aircraft will then immediately resume level flight.

    Observed consistently so far on the Caravan, Baron and Bonanza.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: rudd1b.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 334.5 KB  ID: 224005

    Click image for larger version.  Name: rudd2b.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 246.6 KB  ID: 224006

    Click image for larger version.  Name: rudd3.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 389.2 KB  ID: 224007
    Last edited by jfitler; Today at 06:14 PM.
  Today, 06:26 PM #2
    Sep 2005
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Default

    Have you tried re-calibrating your rudder axis and checking the sensitivity? I noticed that there's a neutral setting in the Sensitivity screen which can be offset if necessary.

  Today, 07:24 PM #3
    Apr 2010
    Honolulu, HI
    Default

    Thanks, Tim.

    Rudder axis calibration and sensitivity settings check fine, and all other joystick functions operate normally. It's just when I engage the autopilot that the wings bank left and the rudder deflection kicks in. With the external view I can actually see the vertical stabilizer control surface deflect (always left) as the autopilot is engaged/disengaged. (I tried to show this with the screen shots; they are not very clear).

    Never saw this behavior before 1.11.6.0 and now it seems to be affecting all aircraft that I have tried so far.
  Today, 07:31 PM #4
    Nov 2006
    East Texas, USA.
    Default

    I think you may have two devices sending directions to the rudder. The update may have remapped a keyboard input?
