Out of the blue, FSX just began hanging on startup. I have FSUIPC and have the logging turned on. Anyone know what its getting hung on from the log? It gets to this point and just sits - forever if I let it.

360 Device acquired for use:
360 Joystick ID = 1 (Registry okay)
360 1=Saitek Pro Flight Throttle Quadrant
360 1.GUID={6DE91410-B46C-11E9-8003-444553540000}
360 Device acquired for use:
360 Joystick ID = 4 (Registry okay)
360 4=BU0836A Interface
360 4.GUID={6DE91410-B46C-11E9-8001-444553540000}
360 -------------------------------------------------------------------
1328 LogOptions=70000000 00000003
1328 -------------------------------------------------------------------
1328 ------ Setting the hooks and direct calls into the simulator ------
1328 --- CONTROLS timer memory location obtained ok
1344 --- SIM1 Frictions access gained
1344 --- FS Controls Table located ok
1344 --- Installed Mouse Macro hooks ok.
1344 --- Wind smoothing fix is fully installed
1344 --- G3D.DLL fix attempt installed ok
1344 --- SimConnect intercept for texts and menus option is off
1344 --- All links checked okay
1344 -------------------------------------------------------------------
1344 SimConnect_Open succeeded: waiting to check version okay
1344 Trying to use SimConnect Acc/SP2 Oct07
1344 Opened separate AI Traffic client okay