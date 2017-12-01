Thread: Joystick Driver

You shouldn't need a driver, if it's a USB joystick Windows 10 will automatically recognise it. You can calibrate using the Windows 10 Game Controllers app, just type joy.cpl into the search window on the taskbar. You'll need to manually assign the button functions and set the axis sensitivities in MSFS.
