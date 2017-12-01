Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Joystick Driver

    silhill ron
    Joystick Driver

    with the shortage of new joystick availability I am trying to use my Logitech attack 3 joystick that I used for my flight sim fsx

    I understand I need a Logitech 64 bit driver to enable compatibility with fs2020 which I cannot find despite an intense search , can anybody point me in the right direction a link would be even better

    thanks silhill ron
    tiger1962
    Default

    You shouldn't need a driver, if it's a USB joystick Windows 10 will automatically recognise it. You can calibrate using the Windows 10 Game Controllers app, just type joy.cpl into the search window on the taskbar. You'll need to manually assign the button functions and set the axis sensitivities in MSFS.
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    amberdog1
    Default

    Here is what I found for you..
    https://support.logi.com/hc/en-us/se...joystick&s=all

    Happy Flyin
