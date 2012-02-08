Thread: Advice on a new Graphics Card

Hi All.
I was on a low budget when setting up my PC for the FS2020 and i ended up buying the XFX AMD Radeon RX 570 (8GB) Graphics Card and to be honest, My first flights flying over lanzarote and its volcanos was giving me 30 FPS and since then my FPS is now averaging 15, I have the FPS set at 30 in the settings and followed a few tips on youtube.
I am now thinking of upgrading the graphics card to the AMD Radeon RX 5700, But thought i would ask the question on here for advice.
Since i only use my PC for the Flight sim, What graphics card do you recommend.
first thought is, Buy a RX 5700, 2nd thought, Buy the lower spec model RX5500 to save some money, But what will the visual Experience be like when playing the game or hold out and buy the RX6800 card when it is more available.
Maybe others are in the same situation, Will it be worthwhile paying X number of pounds if the difference in visual Experience will be very little.
Would love to hear your thoughts.
Regards my PC, i have a Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4790 CPU @ 3.60GHz with 16Gb of Ram, Windows 10 , power supply 650
Thank you for any thoughts
Malc
