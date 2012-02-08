Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Advice on a new Graphics Card

  Today, 08:08 AM #1
    malct
    malct
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    71

    Default Advice on a new Graphics Card

    Hi All.
    I was on a low budget when setting up my PC for the FS2020 and i ended up buying the XFX AMD Radeon RX 570 (8GB) Graphics Card and to be honest, My first flights flying over lanzarote and its volcanos was giving me 30 FPS and since then my FPS is now averaging 15, I have the FPS set at 30 in the settings and followed a few tips on youtube.

    I am now thinking of upgrading the graphics card to the AMD Radeon RX 5700, But thought i would ask the question on here for advice.

    Since i only use my PC for the Flight sim, What graphics card do you recommend.

    first thought is, Buy a RX 5700, 2nd thought, Buy the lower spec model RX5500 to save some money, But what will the visual Experience be like when playing the game or hold out and buy the RX6800 card when it is more available.

    Maybe others are in the same situation, Will it be worthwhile paying X number of pounds if the difference in visual Experience will be very little.

    Would love to hear your thoughts.

    Regards my PC, i have a Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4790 CPU @ 3.60GHz with 16Gb of Ram, Windows 10 , power supply 650

    Thank you for any thoughts

    Malc
  Today, 08:18 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    705

    Default

    Hi, I don’t know much about the RX700 but if you were to get it then I would suggest upgrading your PSU too. The “recommended” psu is 700w but I would suggest even more. Probably 750 or 800w

    Another thing to think of.. although upgrading your graphics card will help, you may find that your CPU becomes a bottleneck? Plus you maybe should consider upgrading your RAM to 32


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
  Today, 08:25 AM #3
    malct
    malct
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    71

    Default

    Thanks Steve, to be honest, i made to many cut backs when i upgraded my PC and i should have bought a higher watt PSU, , It was the Corsair 650 w PSU which was fine for the RX570 but limits me from upgrading to the RX5700 since there are only a few that require a 600W PSU
  Today, 08:33 AM #4
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    705

    Default

    I think they say 600w is the bare minimum you can use with the RX5700 but we all know you should go higher, especially when they recommend higher.
    I upgraded my GPU back in April to the RTX2080ti. Half an our hour after ordering, it occurred to me that I might need a better psu so had to place a second order. The psu is often overlooked but is just as important.
    Of course I upgraded my pc again in August, including the psu again! LOL

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
