Thread: KLM Cargo

    Default KLM Cargo

    Here are some FS2020 shots of a KLM Cargo 747-8i departing from John F. Kennedy Airport (KJFK) on a clear, starlit night en route to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport (EHAM).

    Taxiing from the ramp to Runway 31L

    Runway lineup and takeoff then turning on course and passing over LaGuardia Airport (KLGA) as we climb out. Sharp eyed stargazers will be able to pick out the constellation "Orion" rising above the middle horizon to the right of KLGA on this clear night.

    Wing view of the lights of KJFK and our departure runway 31L in the upper left distance as we head for FL220

    Climbing out over Connecticut. In the background the northern half of Long Island is visible across Long Island Sound.

    Our flight plan route takes us over most of New England. In this shot towards the tail end of that segment the city of Portland Maine and Portland Airport (KPWM) is visible below the wing from our cruise altitude of FL390. We'll shortly be entering Canadian airspace on our route which takes us past the Canadian Maritimes, over Newfoundland, then across the North Atlantic, Ireland and the UK and on into EHAM.

