Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Australian Lockheed PC-3C Orion Departing Sidney

  1. Today, 09:08 PM #1
    CTarana45
    CTarana45 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Posts
    149

    Default Australian Lockheed PC-3C Orion Departing Sidney

    An Excellent Australian Lockheed PC-3C Orion by Adrian Brausch and Ian Brausch.

    Thanks, Guys!

    Christopher Tarana
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Australian PC-3C Orion Departing Sidney.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 149.1 KB  ID: 223991  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Lockheed P-3C Orion
    By adamb in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 03-11-2014, 12:18 AM
  2. P-3C Orion flight manual
    By KBT in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-26-2006, 12:57 PM
  3. P-3C.zip Orion Installation problem
    By bobanderson in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 05-27-2005, 03:44 AM
  4. P-3C Orion - Why???
    By Mojo2000 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 05-27-2005, 02:15 AM
  5. Lockheed P-3C Orion Sub Hunter
    By yv35p in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 10:00 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules