Have been doing a little flying in Brazil and have noticed some strange terrain and glitches ,
I have noticed that a lot of airports are either on a hill or in a hole. Not all of coarse but quite a few.
Wonder is that how they really are or is it a glitch in FSX scenery in that part of the world.
If you want to see what I mean try SWTY (in a hole) and SWCB (on a hill) .
And found a couple of real weird glitches . One is SWHG .
If someone would like to check these out and see what you think .