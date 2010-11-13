Using AI Control to Park
One of the hardest things to do in MSFS is find your parking spot location at a large airport unless you use the obnoxious looking visual guidance offered by the game, which I find a non-starter. Taxiways are poorly marked, and ATC ground is useless. Someone in a forum explained that they just let the AI control (co-pilot) take over after landing, so I gave it a try. It works fine, although a bit slow. I thought I could just increase the sim rate, but found that it has no effect on AI control, so I turn the AI control on and off with a key assignment as seems advantageous.
Anyway my reason for posting this is to share that I found the AI control setting does not change when you exit the game. If you quit with it active, it will still be active the next time you fly. After I gave the parking method a try, I couldn't understand why I couldn't control the aircraft when I started another flight the next day.
