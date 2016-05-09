Hello fellow simmers!

Crop dusting is really a both funny and demanding way to improve one's flying skills in a flight simulation : flying accurate patterns a few feet above the ground requires a lot of practice!

Crop Duster X, publised a few years ago for FSX and above, is a payware module allowing any plane from your hangar to dust fields that can be created either automatically or manually, then saved. The concept is not mission-based : each flight gets a mark depending on how well the crops were dusted (quantity per acre, delivery time, etc).

A few addon airplanes are well suited for the task, Alabeo's Piper Pawnee is one of them.

So I thought I could get the best of both of them : the original 2D control panels of CropDusterX are now integrated in the VC, a lightbar is added to the nose so that the pilot can flight the exact track required, and of course, the gauge compatibility is now ensured.

The mod is available here : https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib...comments_start

The mod was tested in FSX, but I suspect the mod should work in P3D v2 and v3, maybe in v4.

Thanks to Alabeo for allowing me to share the modified VC and external MDL files, and to Lorby-SI for their module.

The last picture only highlights the new interactions from my mod. The blue, circular SatLoc buttons are functional and managed by CropDusterX.