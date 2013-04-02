Hi! I am finding that after the recent update autopilot not working correctly. My problem is every time I fly A Flight plan (plan created from MSFS Welcome screen) using the autopilot the autopilot does not follow the flight plan completely when the Airplane is about 20 miles or
so from the arriving airport it does not follow the plan anymore, the airplane simply drifts towards the arriving airport from any direction
then I need to maintain the flight plan manually. I have tried different airports but no differences. Please let me know if anybody else finds
something like this or if you please tell me what I should do to overcome this. Thanks