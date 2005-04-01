Thread: Framerate question

Framerate question
Here is the situation, I have lowered my framerate in-sim from 60 to 30 (at 60 my GPU was maxing out). I thought I would be getting 30 FPS, however, using Fraps, I see that I am getting consistently 20 FPS. I've confirmed that I do have it set to 30. I would like those extra 10 FPS.
I have read on the forum (somewhere) that there is an Nvidia program/setting which controls the framerate in the sim. Can someone point that to me?
Thanks!
Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
