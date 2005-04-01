Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Framerate question

  1. Today, 01:42 PM #1
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    davidc2 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Posts
    355

    Default Framerate question

    Here is the situation, I have lowered my framerate in-sim from 60 to 30 (at 60 my GPU was maxing out). I thought I would be getting 30 FPS, however, using Fraps, I see that I am getting consistently 20 FPS. I've confirmed that I do have it set to 30. I would like those extra 10 FPS.

    I have read on the forum (somewhere) that there is an Nvidia program/setting which controls the framerate in the sim. Can someone point that to me?

    Thanks!
    Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:48 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    700

    Default

    Hi David, yes it the nvidia Control panel. Do a right click on your desktop & you should see the panel listed. Open it and click “manage 3D settings” (at the left of the screen, under 3D settings)
    From there... click on the “program settings” tab (middle of screen) then use the drop down box to find Microsoft Flight Sim.
    The main box will list loads of options, including “max frame rate”. - you can set this to whatever you want.
    I’m not sure you’ll get extra FPS though. Might be worth checking if you’ve got the latest nVidia drivers too.

    Regards
    Steve
    Last edited by g7rta; Today at 01:50 PM.
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Noob framerate question
    By lcseds in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-04-2005, 10:45 PM
  2. Framerate and RAM upgrade question
    By N700MS in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-11-2004, 11:34 PM
  3. Framerate Question
    By robase2478 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-02-2003, 01:29 PM
  4. framerate question
    By spense in forum FS2002
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 01-26-2003, 02:52 PM
  5. FS 2002 Framerate?
    By TRC31326 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 01-04-2002, 03:21 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules