Thread: Cockpit view question and a settings question

Cockpit view question and a settings question

    Cockpit view question and a settings question

    Yep, two questions

    Prior to the patch, I was able to use the arrow keys on the keyboard to move around the cockpit, very smoothly move it left/right (not sure if up and down were mapped??). Course, since the patch has erased some of the mappings they have to be redone. Problem is, I cannot figure out/remember what those views are labelled in the sim

    Question two: is there a config file SOMEWHERE that we can copy and save when our settings have been erased? Come the next patch, sure as cats are useless (lol, have two myself, love them, but anyways...) some mappings will be gone. Would be nice if we could just load the config file that we have saved somewhere else other then the sim and reload our settings that we have taken a LONG time to tweak
    Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
    

    The views are labeled "Translate Cockpit View Right/Left/Up/Down".
